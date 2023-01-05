Govt starts verification of degrees of PG teachers, Masters for their inclusion in seniority list

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has started an exhaustive exercise for verification of Post Graduation (PG) degrees obtained by the in-service teachers and Masters in different subjects.

In this regard, the SED has furnished a list of 1574 masters holding PG degrees, to the respective directorates of Jammu and Kashmir for the verification of their degrees. These include 504 Masters who have obtained their PG degree in Mathematics subject, 860 Masters who have obtained their PG degree in Zoology and 210 Masters who have obtained their degree in Botany subject.

The move comes weeks after the J&K SED has withdrawn placement of around 72 school teachers and Masters as in-lecturers over 'invalid' postgraduate degrees.

The placement of these masters and teachers was withdrawn in the discipline of Environmental Science in respect of those who had obtained Post-Graduate Degrees through Distance Mode.

This newspaper earlier reported that the education department has started verification of the PG degrees obtained by the Masters to ascertain the mode in which the degree was obtained and whether the proper procedure was followed to obtain the degree.

Meanwhile, in a fresh communication issued to the Director Education Kashmir and Jammu division, the administrative department has sought verification of the PG degrees obtained through distance mode in Zoology subject.