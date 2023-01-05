Govt starts verification of degrees of PG teachers, Masters for their inclusion in seniority list

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has started an exhaustive exercise for verification of Post Graduation (PG) degrees obtained by the in-service teachers and Masters in different subjects.
In this regard, the SED has furnished a list of 1574 masters holding PG degrees, to the respective directorates of Jammu and Kashmir for the verification of their degrees. These include 504 Masters who have obtained their PG degree in Mathematics subject, 860 Masters who have obtained their PG degree in Zoology and 210 Masters who have obtained their degree in Botany subject.
The move comes weeks after the J&K SED has withdrawn placement of around 72 school teachers and Masters as in-lecturers over 'invalid' postgraduate degrees.
The placement of these masters and teachers was withdrawn in the discipline of Environmental Science in respect of those who had obtained Post-Graduate Degrees through Distance Mode.
This newspaper earlier reported that the education department has started verification of the PG degrees obtained by the Masters to ascertain the mode in which the degree was obtained and whether the proper procedure was followed to obtain the degree.
Meanwhile, in a fresh communication issued to the Director Education Kashmir and Jammu division, the administrative department has sought verification of the PG degrees obtained through distance mode in Zoology subject.
"A list of PG Masters and Teachers has been furnished who have obtained their PG Degrees in the discipline of Zoology through distance mode or whose mode of acquiring degree is not mentioned for verification of their degrees in light of Government Order No. 252-HE of 2012, dated May 30 of 2012 and the Government Order No. 940-Edu of 2017," the communication reads.
"Clear-cut recommendations on case to case basis, as per enclosed proforma, regarding inclusion of their names in the seniority may be furnished within seven days positively," it reads.
Similarly, the administrative department has sent a copy of the seniority list of PG Masters and Teachers in the Mathematics subject for the verification of their degrees.
"Kindly verify the PG Degrees of those incumbents who have obtained the same during service through regular, private or distance mode in light of Government Order No 940-Edu of 2017," another communication reads.
The concerned directors have been asked to furnish the posting details as per new GAD vigilance format, work, conduct and integrity in respect of the incumbents figuring from Seniority number 333 up to 500 including dropees (who qualify in terms of Government Order No 940-Edu of 2017).
"The details may be provided thereby enabling this department to take further appropriate action in the matter. Further, information regarding cases of the incumbents who have expired, left the department, voluntarily retired, terminated from service or elevated in other disciplines and promoted in other cadres may also be furnished to this department," the document reads.
In a separate communication, the administrative department has sought the verification of PG degrees of the teachers and Masters in Botany subject.