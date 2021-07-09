Govt tightens noose against 4 CBSE affiliated schools in Sgr

Srinagar: The J&K government has initiated action against four Central Board of School Education (CBSE) affiliated schools of Srinagar over non-compliance to the government orders for collection of fees from students during COVID-19 lockdown period.

The move comes days after JK Board of School Education (BOSE) suspended its all facilities for seven schools for violation of Government order issued for collection of fees.

An official communication addressed to principal secretary school education department, the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has sought suspension of NOC of four CBSE affiliated schools of Srinagar.