Govt tightens noose against 4 CBSE affiliated schools in Sgr

Srinagar: The J&K government has initiated action against four Central Board of School Education (CBSE) affiliated schools of Srinagar over non-compliance to the government orders for collection of fees from students during COVID-19 lockdown period.
The move comes days after JK Board of School Education (BOSE) suspended its all facilities for seven schools for violation of Government order issued for collection of fees.
An official communication addressed to principal secretary school education department, the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has sought suspension of NOC of four CBSE affiliated schools of Srinagar.
As already reported, the JKBOSE while suspending its facilities of seven schools conveyed the education department that names of other schools were not affiliated with JK Board.
“JK BOSE suspended all the facilities in favour of schools till furnishing of NoC(s) by the concerned schools from this directorate with regard to implementation of government orders,” the official communication reads.
“However, these four schools appearing in the order are affiliated with Central Board of School Education and JK BoSE has requested to take up the matter with CBSE authorities for similar action,” it reads.
“In view of the above, it is requested that the NoC's issued in favour of these schools be suspended until they ensure implementation of government orders, other circular instructions,” the communication reads.
The directorate has further requested that matter may be taken up with CBSE authorities requesting them not to entertain the claims and affairs of these schools, till NoC(s) from this directorate is issued.
As already reported, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in a circular had warned the private schools of strict action including their de-recognition for their non-compliance to the government order issued for collection of fees from the parents during the closure period.
Earlier, the government had ordered private schools to collect only tuition fees from the students on a monthly basis during the COVID-19 closure period and not to charge any other fees including annual bus fees from the parents for the period.
However, the parents complained that most of the schools in violation of the government order were charging all the fees and transport fees from the parents for the closure period. The move forced the department to take action against these schools.