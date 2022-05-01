Govt to create green spaces in 1500 villages in 2022-23

Srinagar: Under ‘One Beat Guard One Village' programme, J&K Government will take 1500 villages for greening of lands outside forests in 2022-23 by providing free saplings, seeds balls and grass slips to Village Panchayats for planting on village common land, kahcharai and other wastelands.
‘One Beat Guard One Village' is low-cost innovative method of greening with the involvement of all the stakeholders especially Panchayats, BMCs, JFMs, NGOs and other social and government institutions and departments. The programme also takes involvement of local communities and their local governing institutions to envisage and cover villages under low-cost greening interventions.
One Beat Guard is responsible to achieve the desired and well-planned goal which shall cover one revenue village in achieving objectives of greening that area and operations shall be carried out with the collaboration and coordination of respective Village Panchayats/BMCs etc, who will monitor same for next 3 to 5 years.
In a recent review meeting of Forest Department, the Lt Governor appreciated the new initiative of ‘One Beat Guard-One Village’. He said that the initiative will go a long way in increasing the green cover and support the Jal Shakti Abhiyan on ‘Catch the Rain: Where it Falls, When it Falls’.
On the development of Urban Green Spaces by the Forest Department, the Lt Governor said that the initiative involving stakeholders like Urban Local Bodies other line Departments, Educational Institutions, NGOs and civil society will contribute significantly towards reducing air and noise pollution in urban areas.
Under this initiative, Govt is working on a well-planned green future for J&K with low-cost greening methods for the greening of non-forest areas. The raising of trees and grasses is facilitated on the community lands by the local communities for their benefit.