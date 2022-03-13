Govt to examine reasons for drop in board examinees

Srinagar: The government has started an exercise to examine the reasons for the drop in the number of students appearing in the J&K Board Examination and take suitable measures to revert the declining trend.

The move comes after the government observed that the number of students appearing in class 10th and 12th examinations had witnessed a dwindling trend, throwing a major challenge to the government.

In the wake of this, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on January 27 chaired a meeting of the committee of secretaries to discuss the serious issue and other challenges being faced by the School Education Department (SED).