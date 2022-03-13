Govt to examine reasons for drop in board examinees

Srinagar: The government has started an exercise to examine the reasons for the drop in the number of students appearing in the J&K Board Examination and take suitable measures to revert the declining trend.
The move comes after the government observed that the number of students appearing in class 10th and 12th examinations had witnessed a dwindling trend, throwing a major challenge to the government.
In the wake of this, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on January 27 chaired a meeting of the committee of secretaries to discuss the serious issue and other challenges being faced by the School Education Department (SED).
The government has now sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the SED and came up with observations regarding the drop in the number of students appearing in the J&K Board annual examination.
Greater Kashmir earlier reported about the issue of the declining number of students in the annual board examination. The government schools had illegally prevented a minimum of 13,000 students of class 10th from appearing in the annual (regular 2018) examination to achieve a 17 percent increase in pass percentage. The story was published based on the student enrollment data available with the erstwhile State Institute of Education (SIE) and J&K Board.
Unable to increase the pass percentage by improving education quality, the government schools in the last session found a shortcut by filtering out a record number of students, mostly from poor and middle-class families.
They had allowed only those students to appear in the annual examination who they perceived had more chances of passing it.
The number of students who appeared in the annual 2018 class 10th exams was 55,472 – 26,089 from government and 29,383 from private schools, a steep decrease of 13,784 students from the 69,256 students in 2017 when 38,944 students from government and 30,312 students from private schools appeared in the class 10 exams.
However, to save their skin, the high school headmasters and higher secondary principals said that most of the students in government schools had voluntarily agreed not to appear as regular students in the class 10th annual 2018 board exams.
The school heads submitted the enrollment data of their institutions from the past few years and justified the detention of the students.
This year, the government has again observed the declining trend in the number of students appearing in the J&K Board exams and asked the SED to examine the issue and come up with recommendations to stop the trend.
Besides the declining trend in the number of students, the government has also taken other academic issues as a priority for the current academic session.
In the wake of this, the chief secretary has also directed the SED to roll out the ‘pupil-mentor’ initiative to fix the responsibility of 10 students on a teacher for boosting learning outcomes.
“The department should bring in a transparent and simplified transfer policy for teachers and also install biometric attendance mechanisms in all schools. Myattendance.gov app can be utilised for the purpose,” reads an official communication issued from the office of the chief secretary.
The government has also sought a report from the SED on the introduction of vocational training for students from class 6th onwards as per the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.
Also, a report has been sought from SED regarding the completion of all CWSN friendly toilets and ramps by March 2022.
Notably, the chief secretary in the meeting convened on January 27 this year asked the Project Director Samagra to complete the construction work of KGBVs and Girls Hostel Buildings by December 2022.
“A deadline was fixed to complete 81 KGBV schools by March 2022 and 49 girls’ hostels by December 2022,” the official communication reads.