Govt to impart skilled training to youth in Budgam

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid, today chaired a meeting to review Skill Development and capacity building Programme at Conference Hall, here.
At the outset, the DC stressed on imparting skilled training to the unemployed youth of the district to help them to get trained in various trades for becoming self-reliant and self employed.
He directed that line departments shall work in coordination to implement the district skill plan.
He emphasized on identification of local potential and suitable trades for the training of the youth for their proper hand holding.
The DC said that skilled training shall provide ample opportunities to the unemployed in both manufacturing and service sectors and help in tackling the rising graph of unemployment in the district.
He said the training courses shall be conducted for these youth under different schemes to ensure they become job providers instead of job seekers. He directed officers for proper course motivation and orientation to be imparted so that youth will become self sufficient in technical Know How.
The DC said public motivation is of pivotal importance. Among others, the meeting was attended by GM DIC,JD Planning, Principal ITI, GDC Budgam, Polytechnic College Nagam, DS&EO, DD Employment, CMO, ACP, CAHO, CHO, CAO, LDM, DIO, District Head JKEDI, KVK, and RLM Handicrafts Handloom besides others concerned.