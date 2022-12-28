Govt to impart skilled training to youth in Budgam

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid, today chaired a meeting to review Skill Development and capacity building Programme at Conference Hall, here.

At the outset, the DC stressed on imparting skilled training to the unemployed youth of the district to help them to get trained in various trades for becoming self-reliant and self employed.

He directed that line departments shall work in coordination to implement the district skill plan.

He emphasized on identification of local potential and suitable trades for the training of the youth for their proper hand holding.