Govt to review merger, closure of schools with low enrollment

Srinagar: The J&K government is all set to review the merger of government schools having meager or zero enrollment of students.

In this regard, a high-level meeting is scheduled on Monday morning at Civil Secretariat Jammu which will be chaired by the Principal Secretary to Government School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh to review the merger of schools with low enrollment.

The meeting will be attended by the Director School Education Jammu, Director, School Education Kashmir through video conference form Kashmir, Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K, Director Finance SED, Joint Director Planning SED and all Chief Education Officers (CEOs).