Govt urged to make Mughal road ‘all-weather’ highway

Mendhar: Apni Party J&K youth wing vice president Raqeeq Ahmed Khan on Sunday appealed to the government to make the historic Mughal road “all-weather” highway to boost the local economy as well as generate employment opportunities.

In a statement to the press, Khan said, “Mughal road remains closed for six months or more due to landslides and during bad weather conditions causing great inconvenience to the people in Pirpanjal who used to work in different parts of the valley and are involved in trade with the people in Kashmir.”