Govt warns doctors against private practice during duty hours

Baramulla: The government Saturday warned the doctors of strict action in case they were found doing private practice during duty hours.
Administrative Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar during an inaugural awareness programme on ‘Benefits of Golden Card’ at Boniyar in Baramulla said that those who were drawing Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) and indulging in private practicing would be dealt with strictly as per the law.
He said that the doctors who were skipping their duties and doing private practices in other places were also being viewed very seriously.
Earlier this year, the government issued clear directions asking doctors and paramedic staff to restrain private practice during duty hours in health institutions.
Besides, monthly basis reports were also sought from HoDs with the direction not to allow any doctor borne on the establishment of the Health and Medical Education Department to indulge in malpractices.
“Strict vigilance will be kept and such cases will be recommended for strict action by the Regulatory Authorities,” reads a government order.
The move comes after it was observed that certain doctors borne on the establishment of the Health and Medical Education Department were indulging in private practices during official hours as well as while they were on duty rosters in the government health institutions. KNO