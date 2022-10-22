Govt warns doctors against private practice during duty hours

Baramulla: The government Saturday warned the doctors of strict action in case they were found doing private practice during duty hours.

Administrative Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar during an inaugural awareness programme on ‘Benefits of Golden Card’ at Boniyar in Baramulla said that those who were drawing Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) and indulging in private practicing would be dealt with strictly as per the law.

He said that the doctors who were skipping their duties and doing private practices in other places were also being viewed very seriously.