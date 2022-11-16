Govt warns erring traders in Bandipora of strict action

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja along with a team of officers conducted a massive inspection of Bandipora market.
He was accompanied by officers from Revenue ,FCS&CA, Metrology department, Food Safety, Police, Municipality and various other concerned agencies.
The checking was aimed at ensuring the quality and price control and to keep vigil on erring traders. It was given out that the team realised a fine of Rs 16700 from violators.
Further legal metrology department booked 21 erring traders among which one case is pending for legal process while 10100 cash was also collected as fine.
The ADC warned of strict action against erring traders who violate norms. Waseem Raja said that such drives will be conducted on a routine basis so that quality of commodities is ensured. He also urged traders not to violate the rules and display the rate lists at their business establishments and shops.