Govt warns erring traders in Bandipora of strict action

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja along with a team of officers conducted a massive inspection of Bandipora market.

He was accompanied by officers from Revenue ,FCS&CA, Metrology department, Food Safety, Police, Municipality and various other concerned agencies.

The checking was aimed at ensuring the quality and price control and to keep vigil on erring traders. It was given out that the team realised a fine of Rs 16700 from violators.