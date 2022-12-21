Govt withdraws placement of 72 school teachers as in-charge lecturers over 'invalid PG degrees"

"The placement orders were subject to the conditions that the Director School Education Jammu and Kashmir will verify the Post Graduate Degrees obtained during service through Distance Mode in light of Government Order No. 940-Edu 2017 dated 17.11.2017 and shall allow such Masters and Teachers to join only if the PG Degrees are found genuine," the order reads.

The order reads that the Director School Education Jammu and Kashmir were directed to allow these candidates to join only after verifying the following the mode of acquiring degree (i.e. 10+2+2 with bridge course or 10+2+3) as well as genuineness of PG Certificates and the institutions from which the candidate acquired such degrees are valid.

"It was ordered that if any of the above mentioned conditions is not fulfilled by the official, he or she will not be allowed to join and the Directorate shall refer the case to the Administrative Department for further course of action within 30 days, from issuance of order," the SED order reads.

The order reads that besides satisfying the conditions laid down in the said Government order, concerned Directors were asked to furnish clear cut recommendations, whether the candidates are eligible for inclusion in seniority and promotion.

"The recommendations furnished by the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) reveals that the candidates mentioned in the list do not fulfill the conditions as laid down in Government Order No. 940-Edu of 2017 dated November 17 of 2017," the order reads, adding that the recommendations of DSEK in respect of candidates in Annexure-B reflect that equivalence of subject was required.

The order reads that the communication received from University of Kashmir and University of Jammu state that the degree obtained in Ecology and Environment through distance mode from different Universities outside UT of J&K cannot be given equivalence with M.Sc. Environment Science obtained from Kashmir University or Jammu University.