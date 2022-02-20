'Govt working to change public perception about Govt schools'

GK: What are the major policy interventions being done to improve upon functioning and performance of government schools?

B K Singh: Some major interventions are being made. One is the rationalisation of teachers and another is the merging of schools. Schools with meager enrollment will be merged with the adjacently located school. We will not suspend or transfer any teacher to any far off place for this. See, one teacher can teach 12 students in a school and if there are only four students in a school then there is no fun in running it as a separate institution.

GK: De-walling of schools was introduced by the government some years ago. Any two schools functioning separately within the same campus were clubbed. One head would supervise the institutions. But that was later shelved. Why?

B K Singh: There is a mention of complex education in NEP-2020. Under this a high school, a higher secondary school, middle school and a primary are to be taken as a complex school. No doubt these all schools are linked to each other as students from Primary school join middle school and high school and later to higher secondary school. But there is no link between teachers with respect to academics. They are working separately. But under NEP-2020 we are working on it and at least five to six high schools from primary to higher secondary level will be linked together. A middle school will observe academic performance of Primary school. Let there be no controversy of administrative control in these schools but they can monitor the academics if these schools are linked. We want to concentrate on academic performance wherein the teachers can be deputed from HSS to lower level schools. Suppose a lecturer can identify a bright student in a primary school. He can continue his guidance and groom the student with his hand holding till he passes class 12th.

GK: No doubt Government schools perform better at class 10 and 12th but it is also a fact that a class 3rd student cannot read text of 2nd class text book.

B K Singh: Now it will not happen. We have taken an initiative to observe every student in real time. As and when class work commences, we will start mentoring kids under which one teacher will be assigned 10 students. He will be responsible for their grooming and handholding in the classroom. We will also provide them with academic plans like what private schools are doing for grooming of small kids in schools. I am very sorry to say (smiles) we have adopted it. We will frame a monthly academic plan for kids. The concerned DIET will be responsible for issuing it through concerned middle schools. The assessment templates will be given to students by concerned DIETs and middle schools will conduct the assessment wherein mentoring teachers will have no role in it. The assessment will be done through a third party. We have developed a portal for it which is almost complete. As and when it gets started every teacher will be assessed. We can also identify where the student gets stuck in understanding any topic of any subject. Even if a teacher will need training he will be provided it so that he can help the student to improve his performance and even after getting training, the teacher fails to help the students in improving his learning ability then we will take other decisions as well.