Govt’s claims of normalcy in Kashmir hollow: Rajni Patil

Jammu: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil Wednesday said that the claims of the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with regard to total normalcy in Kashmir proved to be hollow as the civilian killings were going on unabated.
Patil, who arrived here Wednesday, said this after reviewing the prevailing situation with the senior Congress leaders and frontal wings.
She took stock of the overall scenario in the wake of stepped up killings of civilians in Kashmir and soldiers in Poonch-Rajouri gunfight and elsewhere.