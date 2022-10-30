Kashmir

Grand Seerah conference conducted in Kulgam

The Ayesha Ali Academy Kulgam conducted the first Grand Seerah conference on 29 October.
The Ayesha Ali Academy Kulgam conducted the first Grand Seerah conference on 29 October.facebook.com/ayeshaandaliacademy
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: In memory of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) a Seerah conference was conducted in Kulgam.

The Ayesha Ali Academy Kulgam conducted the first Grand Seerah conference on 29 October.

It was the first Seerah conference of the school and it started with recitation of the holy Qur’an.

Students from other schools also participated along with their teachers. Students were

encouraged by the headmaster, Javid Ahmad Bhat and headmistress, Rohi Jan of Ayesha Ali

Academy. The jury members were Mursal Quraishi , Irshad Ahmad Nadwi and Tawseef Ahmed (Green Valley School Yaripora, Kulgam). The chief guest was Bashir Ahmad Khan (Zonal Education Planning Officer, Kulgam).

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com