Grand Seerah conference conducted in Kulgam

Srinagar: In memory of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) a Seerah conference was conducted in Kulgam.
The Ayesha Ali Academy Kulgam conducted the first Grand Seerah conference on 29 October.
It was the first Seerah conference of the school and it started with recitation of the holy Qur’an.
Students from other schools also participated along with their teachers. Students were
encouraged by the headmaster, Javid Ahmad Bhat and headmistress, Rohi Jan of Ayesha Ali
Academy. The jury members were Mursal Quraishi , Irshad Ahmad Nadwi and Tawseef Ahmed (Green Valley School Yaripora, Kulgam). The chief guest was Bashir Ahmad Khan (Zonal Education Planning Officer, Kulgam).