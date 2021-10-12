Greatly alarmed by targeted civilian killings: Omar Abdullah

“People who are silent for the last 10 days are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

Abdullah said that the targeted killings of civilians over the past 10 days completely gives the lie to claims by the government, both in Delhi and Srinagar, which had been endorsed by several Army Generals, that the situation in Kashmir was at or near normal.

“When civilians like Makhan Lal Bindroo, the chemist, who remained in Srinagar right through the dark days of the 1990s, are killed for no apparent reason, it shows the situation can’t be normal,” he said. “The killings happened in the centre of the city, making it clear that the situation is not normal.”

Abdullah was critical of the government’s response of arresting “up to 700” people and called this “a knee-jerk reaction”.

He said that this made a “mockery” of the government’s response and was simply to show the Kashmiri Pandit community and the Sikh community that the government was concerned and responding.

Abdullah said this could embitter and alienate Kashmiris who could believe innocents had been picked up simply as showpiece arrests.

About the resignations of Devender Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia from the NC, Abdullah said this had personally upset and shaken him as he had repeatedly defended Rana against other party colleagues, who were claiming for weeks that he would leave the party.

“More than a setback for my party, this is a personal loss for me. Both men were close to me. The association with Rana goes back two decades and more,” he said.