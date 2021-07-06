GREEN J&K DRIVE| Modalities for planting 1.3 crore trees in J&K discussed

Srinagar: In the backdrop of the announcement made by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha of planting 130 lakh trees, the Commissioner Secretary Forests, Sanjeev Verma today discussed the modalities with all the stakeholders to accomplish the task.

The meeting was attended virtually by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chief Conservators of Forests Jammu/Kashmir, Director Social Forestry, District Development Commissioners, Directors Rural Development Jammu/Kashmir, ADCs and DFOs.

The Commissioner Secretary emphasised upon the officers to identify the patches for planting additional trees. He asked from each DDC and DFO about the chunk of land that they have identified for the purpose.