Rajouri: Security forces on Saturday evening found a hand grenade lying in a water channel at Kallar Kattal village of Surankote in Poonch district.

Officials said that in the evening hours on Saturday, locals spotted an old hand grenade lying at Kallar Kattal village after which they informed police and a team from Surankote reached at the spot and cordoned the area.

The bomb disposal squad of army alongwith army teams also reached at the spot.