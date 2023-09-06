Grievance redressal camps held in Kulgam

Kulgam: Under the ambitious weekly outreach programme Block Diwas and with an aim to strengthen the grievances redressal mechanism, the District Administration Kulgam today organised Mega Block Diwas in three blocks of Devsar, Kulgam and D.H.Pora in the district.

All the concerned officers of different departments remained available for people and listened to their issues and grievances for early redressal during these grievances redressal camps.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat presided over grievances redressal camp at Kulgam where he listened to issues and grievances of people.

Public delegations from Khudwani, Chawlagam, Srandoo, Qaimoo, Sanigam, Bachroo, Nihama and other areas participated in the grievances redressal camp and apprised the DC about their issues and grievances.

Delegations from various other areas also participated in the grievance redressal camp and apprised the chair of their issues and developmental requirements of their areas.