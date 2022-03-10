Ground situation in J&K contrary to Govt claims: NC

Srinagar: National Conference Thursday said that the claims of the Centre on bridging development deficit and creating employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir had rung hollow.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying that “good governance” in J&K was “confined to papers only” and that the ground situation belies all the claims of the administration.
Dar said that the J&K administration was indulging in extensive window dressing to hide its failures.
“People are suffering on different counts ranging from inflation, development deficit, rising unemployment, and administrative inertia,” he said.
“Much touted 84,000 jobs for youth, infrastructure augmentation, incentivising entrepreneurship, a comprehensive package for tourism, horticulture and handicraft sectors continues to remain a far-fetched dream.”