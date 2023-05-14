Growing population of stray dogs | Animal Birth Control Programme yet to take off

By this count, in a day, only two dogs undergo sterilization in a day in Srinagar, a number that the experts feel will not make any difference to the dog population here. Dr Ahmed said that sterilization cannot be carried out around the year at the facility as low temperatures could result in adverse effects on animals. He expected the sterilization number to rise in the coming months. “We had the issue of shortage of transport vehicles, as the only animal van available with us was also used for redressing complaints from localities about aggressive dogs etc,” he said. He said a new vehicle had been procured and it would help in getting an “adequate number of dogs for sterilization. “We can carry out 10-15 sterilizations at Shuhama,” he said.

Asked about the strength of veterinarians available at the sterilization facility, he said, there was only one. “But the doctor can do over 10 surgeries in a day,” he said.

For years, the SMC has promised a faster and more efficient Animal Birth Control Program. A new sterilization facility has been under construction at Tengpora Srinagar but is yet to be put to use.

Srinagar Municipal Commissioner, Athar Amir Khan while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that the facility at Tengpora was complete and ready to undertake sterilizations. He said the contract for sterilization had been awarded to an agency. “The Animal Welfare Board of India has to permit us now for sterilizations. The process is underway and the approval is awaited,” he said.

He said ABC was a very technical process and required expertise. The existing facility at Shumhama had limited capacity, plus we were also constrained with expertise,” he said. The Commissioner assured that in the next year, Kashmir would see thousands of dogs being sterilized every year. “Animal Birth Control Program will run efficiently soon in Srinagar,” he said.