GSPFP to hold Sufi conference at SKICC

Bhagwat added that Governor Kerala, Arif Mohammad khan will be the chief Guest on the occasion and LG Manoj Sinha has also been requested by GSPFP to grace the occasion. He added that their organisation is working from last two years to address the issues of those related with the revival of Sufism in valley.

He said that through this conference, a message should be sent to the world that respect for humanity is essential in today's era and all human beings should live with mutual love and respect.

He said that today there is a greater need to save humanity and this message should be given to the coming generations. Bhagwat said that Sufism message is a message of peace, security, love, tolerance, tolerance and service and by following these teachings, a solution to the problems and sufferings of today's magical era can be found.

On being asked about JK Waqf board’s decision on collection of donation by trustees at shrines and mosques, Bhagwat said that they will try to bridge the gaps and deliver justice to those working for revival of Sufism. (CNS)