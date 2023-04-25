GUJARAT CONMAN CASE | Kashmir Police arrest another accused from Ahmedabad

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested another accused in connection with a high profile case registered against Gujarat conman Kiran Bhai Patel in Police station Nishat.
A top police official told Greater Kashmir that another accused identified as Piyush Bhai son of Kanti Bhai from Ahmedabad Gujarat has been arrested by Nishat Police in continuation of the police investigation into the case.
"The accused owns a printing press registered as Ankagsha Creation in Gujarat. An FIR number 25 of 2023 stands registered at Police station Nishat," the official said. The official said that Piyush has been arrested for printing fake visiting cards for Gujarat conman Vijay Patel.
Notably, the Gujarat Police on Monday handed over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Jammu and Kashmir Police to complete the investigations of a high profile case registered against him in Police Station Nishat.
Earlier on April 6, the Srinagar Jail authorities handed over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Gujarat Police after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar ordered for his shifting to Gujarat.
He was shifted to Gujarat for questioning in connection with a case registered against him by Ahmedabad Crime Branch.
J&K Police has registered an FIR No 19 of 2023 against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing a high degree of forged means. Before he was shifted to Gujarat, Patel was lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. An official said Kiran Patel will again be shifted to Central Jail Srinagar.
As already reported, Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman from Gujarat who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has been operating in the region for several months, has reportedly duped several locals using various fraudulent schemes. During the investigations Police have also recovered some fake visiting cards from his possession.
While the Police investigations are going on, the J&K government on March 29 ordered an inquiry to probe into various aspects related to visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made during his visit.
As per the government order, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as inquiry officer to inquire into the matter.
"The inquiry officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers and officials concerned and submit a detailed report to the government," read an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.
As already reported by this newspaper, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar earlier had ruled out intelligence failure in the episode noting that the Gujarat conman was given the security cover due to failure of some field officers noting that action would be taken against all such officers.
Notably, Srinagar police came to know about this incident on March 2 of 2023 following which a raid was conducted in the Lalit hotel and he (Vijay Patel) was caught red handed with some fake visiting cards.