GUJARAT CONMAN CASE | Kashmir Police arrest another accused from Ahmedabad

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested another accused in connection with a high profile case registered against Gujarat conman Kiran Bhai Patel in Police station Nishat.

A top police official told Greater Kashmir that another accused identified as Piyush Bhai son of Kanti Bhai from Ahmedabad Gujarat has been arrested by Nishat Police in continuation of the police investigation into the case.

"The accused owns a printing press registered as Ankagsha Creation in Gujarat. An FIR number 25 of 2023 stands registered at Police station Nishat," the official said. The official said that Piyush has been arrested for printing fake visiting cards for Gujarat conman Vijay Patel.

Notably, the Gujarat Police on Monday handed over custody of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel to Jammu and Kashmir Police to complete the investigations of a high profile case registered against him in Police Station Nishat.