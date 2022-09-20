Gujjar and Bakerwal Girls Hostel Rajouri inmates protest against lack of basic facilities

Rajouri: The inmates of Government Gujjar and Bakerwal Girls Hostel in Rajouri staged a protest demonstration against the lack of basic facilities and blocked the main roads of Rajouri town.
The girl students assembled at the busy Panja Chowk in Rajouri and blocked it, stalling vehicular movement on Panja Jawahar Nagar-Panja Mandi Road resulting in a traffic jam around the Panja Chowk.
Raising slogans for justice, these inmates said that the government had established the girls' hostel in a far-flung Nagrota village which was a remote location and a blunder committed by the government.
They said that the lack of basic facilities was putting them through severe hardships.
“We were promised proper transportation to and fro education institutions and hostel but no such facility has been provided,” said the protesting inmates.
SHO Rajouri Fareed Ahmad reached the spot and pacified the protesting students.
Later, these students also met Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, and informed him about their grievances.
The DC assured them of looking into the matter.