GUJJAR, BAKERWAL CONVENTION AT KARNAH | Community members oppose proposed inclusion of ‘elite classes’ in ST category

Kupwara: The Gujjar and Bakerwal community members Sunday opposed the decision to include “elite classes” in the Schedule Tribe category.

A convention of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities organised in Karnah tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district also opposed the recent decision of the government of declaring Pahari-speaking people as a Pahari ethnic group.

A huge gathering of people participated in the day-long event.

The speakers threw light on the rights of the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities.