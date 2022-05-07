Gujjar community rues lack of road connectivity in Rajouri area

Rajouri: Hundreds of people from Gujjar community living in Bani Mohalla of Mankote village in Rajouri have been deprived of road connectivity.
The people have accused political leaders of using them as vote bank and not being concerned about their genuine demand.
The people living in the Mohalla atop a hill in Mankote village of Thandikassi area said that their locality is hardly 6 kilometers away from Rajouri town towards north west side but has been neglected on developmental front.
“People in the locality are even deprived of road connectivity than what to talk of better education and health facilities,” they said.
Mohammad Aslam, a local resident, said that dozens of Gujjar families reside in the locality which shares boundaries with Ninga Nar, Palullian and Moonga Gali.
"We still trek for two to three kilometres to reach to the nearest road to get a passenger vehicle," Aslam said.
Local resident Mohammad Sadiq said that many families in the locality have migrated to other areas for studies of their “children while many other families having no resources decided to drop out their children from school at middle or high standard level as a child cannot reach school after walking several kilometres on hill.”
"A road under Public Works Department was started from Mankote middle school to Bani Mohalla via Shiv Parivar cave and Kote Mohalla but work on this road has been stopped from more than two years now and we have no expectation left that this road will be constructed," Sadiq further told Greater Kashmir.
Mohammad Mushtaq, another local resident said that the Gujjar population in the locality has always been used only as a “vote bank by political leaders especially during assembly polls and even our own Gujjar leaders have not bothered after winning polls.”
"I am a milkman and am suffering with different ailments. I have to trek three kilometers to reach nearby road from where I get a vehicle and reach Rajouri town to sell milk," Noor Hussain of Bani Mohalla said.
He said that people still use horse to carry their dry ration from a shop on road to “their locality” due to the lack of the road.
They appealed Government to start a fresh project for road construction upto Bani Mohalla top.
Executive Engineer PMGSY Rajouri, Subash Chander said that PMGSY is executing the already sanctioned works “under Phase-I and II.”
“This new road connectivity shall be considered in PMGSY IV in which all the unconnected habitations having population more than 250 souls as per 2011 census shall be considered." he added.
Executive Engineer further said that the road project will also be “included in new phase if it qualifies the conditions required.”