Gujjar community rues lack of road connectivity in Rajouri area

Rajouri: Hundreds of people from Gujjar community living in Bani Mohalla of Mankote village in Rajouri have been deprived of road connectivity.

The people have accused political leaders of using them as vote bank and not being concerned about their genuine demand.

The people living in the Mohalla atop a hill in Mankote village of Thandikassi area said that their locality is hardly 6 kilometers away from Rajouri town towards north west side but has been neglected on developmental front.