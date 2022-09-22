Gujjars hold protest in Rajouri against move to include Paharis in ST category

Rajouri: Gujjars and Bakerwals under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Welfare Forum held a protest rally in Rajouri warning the Government of India not to take any step for including Pahari community in Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The protesters assembled in Bela park of Rajouri and took out a protest rally that started from the park and passed through Abdullah Bridge, Gujjar Mandi before culminating at Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The Gujjars and Bakerwals who were part of this protest said that Scheduled Tribe status is a constitutional protection to the marginalised nomadic population but it has come to fore that Government of India is mulling to include Paharis in this category and according them ST status.

"We strongly object to this and will not allow any dilution in ST category by inclusion of Paharis." the protesters said.