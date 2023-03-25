Gulmarg, other higher reaches receive fresh light snowfall

Srinagar: Ski-resort of Gulmarg and some other higher reaches of Kashmir during the last 24 hours received fresh snowfall while as plains were lashed by rains.

The fresh rains /snowfall has resulted in falling of temperatures even as Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation during next 24 hours.

MeT officials said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, ski-resort of Gulmarg received 3.8 cms of fresh snowfall during the time.

They said Srinagar received 8.7mm of rainfall, Qazigund 9.8mm, Pahalgam 9.4mm, Kupwara 4.8mm, Kokernag 13.6mm, Gulmarg 8.2mm, Jammu 22.3mm, Banihal 33.0mm, Batote 47.2mm, Katra 29.2mm, Bhaderwah 34.8mm and Kathua 37.8.