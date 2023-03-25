Gulmarg, other higher reaches receive fresh light snowfall

Srinagar: Ski-resort of Gulmarg and some other higher reaches of Kashmir during the last 24 hours received fresh snowfall while as plains were lashed by rains.
The fresh rains /snowfall has resulted in falling of temperatures even as Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation during next 24 hours.
MeT officials said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, ski-resort of Gulmarg received 3.8 cms of fresh snowfall during the time.
They said Srinagar received 8.7mm of rainfall, Qazigund 9.8mm, Pahalgam 9.4mm, Kupwara 4.8mm, Kokernag 13.6mm, Gulmarg 8.2mm, Jammu 22.3mm, Banihal 33.0mm, Batote 47.2mm, Katra 29.2mm, Bhaderwah 34.8mm and Kathua 37.8.
“There are likely chances of scattered to fairly widespread light rain/thunders in plains and snowfall over upper reaches in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” MeT officials said . Srinagar, they said, recorded a low of 5.0°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the summer capital. They said Qazigund recorded a low of 4.6°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, they said, recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C ‘below’ normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kokernag recorded a low of 3.8°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the place, the officials said. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal at skiing resort.
In Kupwara town, officials said, the mercury settled at 3.4°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.
Jammu recorded a low of 13.2°C against 14.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, they said.