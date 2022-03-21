Gulshan Cultural Forum celebrates World Poetry Day

Srinagar: A literary function was organized by Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir on the occasion of World Poetry Day at Town Hall Kunzar Gulmarg here today.

During the ceremony, a collection of poetry "Ganj-E-Akbar" by leading Kashmiri poet War Muhammad Akbar was launched. The book release ceremony was performed by the special guest Prof. Bashar Bashir. Syed Bashir Kausar, Khurshid Khamosh and Gulshan Badrani presented papers on the book. Munir Saraibli was the guest of honor.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the holy Qur'an. Abdul Ahad Shahbaz and Maqbool Shaida recited the Naat.