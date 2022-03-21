Gulshan Cultural Forum celebrates World Poetry Day

Srinagar: A literary function was organized by Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir on the occasion of World Poetry Day at Town Hall Kunzar Gulmarg here today.
During the ceremony, a collection of poetry "Ganj-E-Akbar" by leading Kashmiri poet War Muhammad Akbar was launched. The book release ceremony was performed by the special guest Prof. Bashar Bashir. Syed Bashir Kausar, Khurshid Khamosh and Gulshan Badrani presented papers on the book. Munir Saraibli was the guest of honor.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the holy Qur'an. Abdul Ahad Shahbaz and Maqbool Shaida recited the Naat.
In the second session of the ceremony, a poetic symposium was held. The consultation was chaired by renowned writer and poet Mir Ghulam Nabi Shaheen while Rahim Rahbar and Syed Bashir Kausar were also present. Among the writers and poets who participated in the discussion and poetry were Shabnam Talagami, general secretary of Adabi Markaz Kamraz, Rasheed Roshan, Ghulam Hassan Darwesh, Khurshid Khamosh, Irshad Magami, Shawkat Telgami, Shamima Tabassum, Ashiq Jabeen, Abdul Ahad Shahbaz, Mumtaz. Gophabli, Ghulam Hassan Shaiq; Mohammad Akbar Kalan, Ali Mohammad Gowhar, Maqbool Shaida, Sagar Nazir, Latif Niazi, Shehzad Manzoor, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, Rahim Rahbar,Muneer Sarai bali, and Bilal Ahmad Bhat.