Gunfight starts in Anantnag

Anantnag: A gunfight started between security forces and terrorists at Tangpawa village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said Sunday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army, and paramilitary CRPF after receiving information about the presence of terrorists launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area.

He said that as the joint team of security forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired at the party, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

The official said that the exchange of fire was on in the area and two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area. KNO