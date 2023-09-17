Gurdwara Committee Baramulla condemns action against Kashmiri students at Desh Bhagat University

Baramulla: The District Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee Baramulla has expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incident involving Kashmiri students at the campus of Desh Bhagat University (DBU) in Punjab.
In its statement, President of the Gurdwara Prabandh Committee, Sardar Paramjeet Singh, expressed deep anguish over the incident, which resulted in injuries to 25 students, including 22 girls and 3 boys, who were pursuing paramedical courses.
He emphasised the importance of the safety and well-being of all students, irrespective of their origin. He expressed sadness that the students felt compelled to protest against the DBU authorities' alleged clandestine transfer of students to an unapproved and unregistered college within the campus.
Singh stressed that such concerns should be addressed through dialogue and proper procedures rather than by resorting to force.
“Historically, colleges in Punjab have been held in high regard by the people of Kashmir for their safety and educational opportunities,” he said. “This incident, however, has cast a shadow on that reputation,” he added.
Sardar Paramjeet Singh called upon all relevant authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, hold those responsible accountable, and initiate proactive steps to ensure the safety and security of all students in the region.
He stressed on the commitment to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for the rights and aspirations of students. He also emphasised the importance of rebuilding trust and confidence in educational institutions, underlining that the welfare of students should always remain a top priority.
The incident at Desh Bhagat University has sparked concerns among the public and various organizations which have called for a transparent and impartial inquiry to ascertain the facts.