Gurdwara Prabandhak Board elections in Kashmir | HC orders status quo, issues notice to J&K govt

The challenge has been made primarily on the ground that in District Bandipora there is no Sikh population or Gurduwara Prabandhak Committee, as such, there is no representation that would partake in elections from the north Kashmir district.

The committee submitted that seat of Pulwama has been shifted to District Bandipora, notwithstanding the fact that there is neither any Sikh population nor any elected Gurdwara Prabandhak Committe in the District. At the same time, it said, District Pulwama has a huge population of Sikhs but this fact of the matter has not been considered

Advocate Mir Suhail on behalf of the Committee invited court’s attention to the notification dated 13 February 2023, issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, stating that it itself reflects and shows that there is no population of Sikh Community in District Bandipora.

As a consequence of which, he said, notice regarding District Bandipora requires to be scraped inasmuch as it would badly affect the rights of Sikh Community of District Pulwama.