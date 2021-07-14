Gurez Festival to begin today

Gurez: The Gurez Festival being organised by the Department of Tourism, Kashmir is all set to begin on Thursday.
During the festival, a number of adventurous activities like camping, trekking, angling and other recreational events would be organised. On July 11, a car rally from Srinagar to Gurez, which was also flagged off by Director Tourism from Srinagar, is also part of this festival.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Ghulam Nabi Itoo said that the aim of organising such festivals was to promote Gurez valley as a tourism destination across the country.
Itoo said that Gurez valley, in particular, has everything to offer for tourists from site seeing to adventure tourism.
He said that the administration was keen to bring the valley on the international tourist map and called for improving tourism infrastructure in Gurez valley without disturbing the flora or fauna of the area.
Itoo said that several measures had been initiated to improve connectivity to the picturesque valley to boost tourism.
On the sidelines of the event, Director Tourism visited several areas of Gurez valley and had on the spot assessment of tourism infrastructure there.
During the visit, the director visited Razdan Top, Kanzalwan, Dawar and other areas of Gurez and inspected the facilities being provided to visitors there.
He directed the officers to keep all basic amenities available at these places so that tourists face no inconvenience while visiting these places. Itoo asked them to give wide publicity to tourism potential of this beautiful picturesque valley so that more tourists are attracted to this place.
Interacting with several tourism stakeholders and other locals during the visit, Itoo asked them to come forward and avail the benefits of various incentives of starting tourism units for which the department would extend all possible help.