Gurez Festival to begin today

Gurez: The Gurez Festival being organised by the Department of Tourism, Kashmir is all set to begin on Thursday.

During the festival, a number of adventurous activities like camping, trekking, angling and other recreational events would be organised. On July 11, a car rally from Srinagar to Gurez, which was also flagged off by Director Tourism from Srinagar, is also part of this festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Ghulam Nabi Itoo said that the aim of organising such festivals was to promote Gurez valley as a tourism destination across the country.