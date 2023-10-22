Gurez Valley braces for winter

Bandipora: The Bandipora administration has almost completed its preparations to stock fuel, ration, and medicines in north Kashmir's Gurez Valley as winter approaches.

The valley, about 85 km from the Bandipora district headquarters, is cut off for nearly six months in winter due to heavy snowfall.

Life in the valley, which experiences the harshest winters, almost comes to a standstill in the winter months, with locals relying on traditional ways to cope with the cold.

The locals, if not completely, largely are dependent on sun-dried vegetables and different lentils, which are organic and grown locally.

The snow, which triggers the closure of the Bandipora-Gurez road, also cuts off Kashmir internally from the further Tulail region.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that stocking essentials was an important component of preparing for winters in Gurez.

He said that they had stocked 80 percent of the fuel for electricity provided through generators.

Ahmad said that the remaining percentage was in transit and would be stocked by October end.

He said that the ration depots within the valley were stocked to their full capacity.

Ahmad said that the stocking of LPG would also be completed by month's end.