Gusty winds damage 4 houses in Batagund Handwara

Kupwara: Gusty winds in Batagund area of Handwara on Sunday evening damaged the rooftop of four houses. Two persons including a minor and a woman were injured.

Locals said that a 10 year old boy Muntazir Ahmad Malla and a woman (40) identified as Sharifa Begum received injuries in the incident, following which they were shifted to District Hospital (DH) Handwara, where their condition is said to be stable.

The damaged houses belong to Sonullah Malla son of Late Mohammad Shaban Malla, Habibullah Shiekh son of Mohammad Abdullah Shiekh, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, son of Mohammad Sultan Wani and Ghulam Rasool War son-in-law of Mohammad Rajab Shiekh, all residents of Batagund, Handwara.

The affected families have urged administration to provide them compensation so that they can repair their houses.