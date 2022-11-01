Hafrada Payeen craves for mobile connectivity

Kupwara: The tall claims of the successive dispensations regarding up-gradation of mobile connectivity in rural areas falls flat at Hafrada Payeen a remote village in Tarathpora Tehsil of Kupwara with authorities failing to provide mobile connectivity to people living here since its inception in Kashmir valley.

Locals said that the village comprises at least two hundred households with more than two thousand population but has been deprived of the very basic right of telecommunications, thus leaving the inhabitants high and dry.

Locals said that they have to walk several kilometers to reach a specific hilly spot where their mobile phones get signal and only then they manage to make and receive calls.