Hafrada Payeen craves for mobile connectivity

Kupwara: The tall claims of the successive dispensations regarding up-gradation of mobile connectivity in rural areas falls flat at Hafrada Payeen a remote village in Tarathpora Tehsil of Kupwara with authorities failing to provide mobile connectivity to people living here since its inception in Kashmir valley.
Locals said that the village comprises at least two hundred households with more than two thousand population but has been deprived of the very basic right of telecommunications, thus leaving the inhabitants high and dry.
Locals said that they have to walk several kilometers to reach a specific hilly spot where their mobile phones get signal and only then they manage to make and receive calls.
Locals said that at the time of a medical emergency people face a lot of hardships and cannot contact their relatives immediately.
“Our mobile phones are of no use once we reach home. They serve as mere playing gadgets during evening hours,” a government employee of the area told Greater Kashmir.
Manzoor Mir, a local said that students from Hafrada Payeen face most of the brunt because they don’t have access to the internet.
A group of students told Greater Kashmir that they were preparing for different SSRB exams but due to lack of mobile connectivity they can’t even talk to each other to clear the doubts. “Surfing internet in our village has been a distant dream for years now,” said a job aspirant.
The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of district administration numerous times but to no avail
They have now sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray in this regard so that their grievances could be redressed at the earliest.