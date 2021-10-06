Haft Chinar to Jehangir Chowk road to be named after ML Bindroo: Srinagar Mayor

Srinagar: Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday proposed to name a portion of the road near Iqbal Park in Srinagar after renowned chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was shot dead outside his shop on Tuesday night.

"The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk, where Bindroo Medicate is located, will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council," Mattu wrote on Twitter.

Bindroo, a prominent pharmacist, was shot dead by militants near his shop on Tuesday night, police said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor in another Tweet said that he would be visiting Bhagalpur in Bihar to personally meet family of street vendor Virdender Paswan shot dead on Tuesday evening.

“Will personally travel to Bhagalpur, Bihar to meet the family of Virender Paswan - a poor street vendor who was mercilessly killed by terrorists at Lal Bazar, Srinagar” Mattu Tweeted. “His family deserves every last bit of our empathy, moral support and affection. We mourn his tragic demise”