Hailstorm causes extensive damage to crops in Bandipora

Bandipora: The officials have recorded extensive damage to crops due to a hailstorm that hit several areas of Bandipora on Friday in this north Kashmir district.

The officials of horticulture, agriculture, revenue and police made extensive tours of the affected areas on Saturday to determine the damages. The joint director of Horticulture Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad also accompanied the officials on the tour.

It was estimated that the orchards, consisting mostly of apples and other fruits like cherries, apricot, pear, have received 60-70 per cent damage. "The hail has reduced the quality of the harvest and it will now be classified under moderate to lower grade category, not class A."

He said that to protect the remaining crop, farmers were requested to take guidance from the department for several scientific techniques and use sprays like Zinc. The hail-hit areas include Aloosa, Kehnusa, Ashtengoo, Malangam and Quil Muqam as well as Arin, Bankoot and various other villages.