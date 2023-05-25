Hailstorm causes massive damage to crops in north Kashmir

Baramulla: The hailstorm , gusty winds and heavy rainfall wreck havoc across several parts of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon.

The hailstorm damaged apple orchards, paddy fields besides cherry crop badly. The apple growers believe loss is worth crores of rupees.

The severely affected places include apple rich Rafiabad, Kandi belt, Sopore and peripheries of Baramulla town. In Rafiabad area, the hailstorm was intense and lasted for around five minutes. The intense hailstorm was followed by torrential rain which created extreme panic in the affected areas.