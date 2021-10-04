Hailstorm damages apple, standing crops in Kupwara villages

Kupwara: Hailstorm damaged apple crop in orchards and other standing crops in a number of villages of Kupwara district late last evening.

According to reports hailstorm caused damage in Hafrada, Zurhama, Ladrawan, Alchizab, Manzgam, Kulmoona, Tarathpora, Marhama and Panzgam.

Heavy hailstorm started round about 8.3 0 pm and lasted for 10 minutes. It caused huge damage to apple crop in orchards, paddy and vegetables,

Locals said that they were anticipating a good crop this year but their shattered after the hailstorm.

They have urged authorities to provide relief to the affected farmers.

Hailstorm had caused damage in several areas of Kupwara district in May and June also.