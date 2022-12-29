Hajibal youth cracks prestigious ISSE with flying colours

Baramulla: There is jubilation and excitement in the small hamlet of Hajibal, 20 km from Baramulla town after a village youth cracked the prestigious Indian Statistical Services Examination (ISSE) with flying colours.

Syed Adil Zahoor Bukhari has become only the second Kashmiri to pass the prestigious ISSE examination.

The successful journey of Adil is incredible in many ways.

Despite belonging to a modest family and hailing from an area that saw electricity in 2002 and road connectivity in 2010, the success of Adil is testimony of the fact that little resources and economic difficulties should not become a hurdle in achieving one’s goal.