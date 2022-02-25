HAJJ-2022 | JKHC notifies interview schedule for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee (JKHC) Friday notified the interview schedule for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for Hajj-2022 to be held at Hajj House Bemina in Srinagar.

As per an official handout, the interview of all the eligible candidates who have applied for selection as Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for Hajj-2022 would be held as per the schedule.