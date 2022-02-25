HAJJ-2022 | JKHC notifies interview schedule for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee (JKHC) Friday notified the interview schedule for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for Hajj-2022 to be held at Hajj House Bemina in Srinagar.
As per an official handout, the interview of all the eligible candidates who have applied for selection as Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for Hajj-2022 would be held as per the schedule.
For Khadim-ul-Hujjaj from Srinagar, Bandipora, and Shopian districts, the interview would be held on February 27, 2022 (Sunday) from 10:30 am.
Also for eligible candidates from Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, and Ganderbal districts, the interview would be held on February 28, 2022 (Monday) from 10:30 am.
Similarly, the interview for candidates from Baramulla, Pulwama, and Kupwara districts would be held on March 1, 2022 (Tuesday) from 10:30 am.
However, the candidates from the Jammu division and Ladakh can attend interviews on any of these dates.
The candidates have been directed to bring along with them the requisite documents in original besides the No Objection Certificate (NOC) in original on the date of interview.
The list of eligible candidates would be available on www.jkshc.org.