Hajj pilgrims asked to deposit advance amount, required documents

Srinagar: For information of all selected Hajj pilgrims, the J&K Hajj Committee on Saturday informed that as per the communication received from Hajj Committee of India, all the selected pilgrims are hereby asked to deposit Advance Haj Amount of Rs81,000 each upto May 6 positively.

As per an official handout, it was given out that the payments can be made either: Online at i.e. https://hajcommittee.gov.in or in Haj Committee of India Account maintained with SBI or account maintained with UBI through any branch of SBI / UBI having Core banking system by using unique Bank Reference Number in the Specified pay-in-slip on website or By cheque of any branch of SBI / UBI in the respective Bank.