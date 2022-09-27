Hakeem Yaseen demands adequate arrangements

PDF Chairman has made a fervent appeal to the people to make special prayers for return of permanent peace and prosperity in the turmoil hit Jammu and Kashmir.

Hakeem Yaseen has also sought personal intervention of LG Manoj Sinha to solve the burning problems confronting Fruit growers of Kashmir due to continuous disruption of fruit laden trucks on National Highway-44 . He said halting of fruit laden trucks on National Highway causes ripening of the perishable fruit especially apple and pear , which causing heavy huge losses to the fruit growers.

He demanded emergency measures for uninterrupted transportation of the fresh fruit from Kashmir to other fruit mandis of the country adding that horticulture sector was the mainstay of JK's economy which provides livelihood to about 30 lakh people associated with the fruit trade directly or indirectly.

He has called for exploring Air Dacota service for airlifting perishable fruit on subsidised rates from Kashmir to other fruit mandis of the country ,till condition of the National Highway was consolidated .