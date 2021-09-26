Halted 10 years ago, work on Bandipora-Lolab road project yet to resume

Bandipora: The work on the Bandipora-Lolab road project that started 14 years ago has not resumed after coming to a halt a decade back.

As per the locals, the project started in 2007 spending Rs 1.48 crore, and the earth cutting was done on a 5-km road stretch from Binlipora to Ketsen village in Aloosa tehsil.

However, in 2011, the officials said that the Forest department raised objections as the road would cut deep across the forests, and refused clearance.

With that the construction came to a halt and never took off even when the R&B department submitted a preliminary report to the government for the construction of the double-lane tunnel from Chechinar Bandipora to Abderbug Lolab.