Handicrafts Deptt refutes claims of weaver about unsold carpet inventory

It was found by the inspection team that there was absolutely no inventory of carpets with the concerned person which could have been purchased by J&K Arts Emporium as per their purchase policy.

It was also noticed by the team that the carpet which was shown being burnt in the video , had already been damaged in the alleged fire incident in January 2022 and was not a fresh carpet, as claimed by him in the video.

During the inspection, it came to the fore at the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir through the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) has already extended necessary support to the Delight Industrial Cooperative headed by Mohd Maqbool Dar.