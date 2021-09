Srinagar: The death toll in Handwara mysterious blast rose to two as an injured woman succumbed to her injuries Saturday evening.

Official sources said that Janti Bagum, 70, died here at SMHS hospital three days after she was injured.

On September 16 evening, a minor girl died while six other members of her family including a septuagenarian were injured in the mysterious blast in Taratpora Ramhall area.