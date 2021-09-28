Handwara boy drowns in a pit

Kupwara: A six-year-old boy died after falling into a pit in Prungroo, Mawer area of Handwara on Tuesday. An official said that the minor boy, Hyder Iqbal, son of Muhammad Iqbal of Prangroo was playing in the courtyard of his house during which he fell into a pit.

“The 5-feet pit was full of water at the time when the boy fell into it. His family members after hearing his cries tried to save him and immediately shifted him to the nearest health centre at Qalamabad but doctors present there declared him dead,” the official said.