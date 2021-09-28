Handwara minor girl dies of food poisoning, two siblings hospitalised

Handwara: An eight-year-old girl, Mehfooza died while her two minor brothers were hospitalised after suffering from food poisoning in Handwara on Tuesday.

A family member said that the trio complained of severe diarrhea Monday night and the minor girl died Tuesday morning.

“Soon after her death, the family shifted her siblings to the nearest health centre at Qalamabad where the doctors sensing their critical condition referred them to District Hospital Handwara for advanced treatment,” she said.

Deputy Superintendent District Hospital Handwara Dr Aijaz Ahmad said that they received the two minors in a critical condition on Tuesday.