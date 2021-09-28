Handwara minor girl dies of food poisoning, two siblings hospitalised

Handwara: An eight-year-old girl, Mehfooza died while her two minor brothers were hospitalised after suffering from food poisoning in Handwara on Tuesday.
A family member said that the trio complained of severe diarrhea Monday night and the minor girl died Tuesday morning.
“Soon after her death, the family shifted her siblings to the nearest health centre at Qalamabad where the doctors sensing their critical condition referred them to District Hospital Handwara for advanced treatment,” she said.
Deputy Superintendent District Hospital Handwara Dr Aijaz Ahmad said that they received the two minors in a critical condition on Tuesday.
“Both the siblings are doing better now and are out of danger. A team of specialised doctors is continuously monitoring them,” he said.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Langate, Dr Gowhar ruled out the possibility of water-borne diseases for illness.
He said that the three siblings – Mehfooza, 8, Zakir Ahmad, 6, and Muhammad Aamir, 3, children of Muhammad Akbar Lone fell ill after consuming some food packets from a non-local hawker after which they suffered acute dehydration.
“The prima facie evidence suggests that the minor died of food poisoning,” Dr Gowhar said.
He said that the samples of food prepared by the family had been collected for examination to ascertain if it contained any poisonous substance.