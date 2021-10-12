Handwara residents protest erratic power supply

He said while Handwara town was reeling under darkness due to unsubstantial and erratic power supply, one could only understand the condition in villages.

“We have been forced to hit the streets as the government has failed to mitigate out our problems,” said Ajaz Sofi, Handwara Traders Federation President.

He said that due to erratic power supply, the shopkeepers running their business in Handwara market were the worst sufferers. Sofi said that the concerned department was watching as a mute spectator instead of taking concrete steps to redress the grievances of the common people.

The protestors said that they had taken up the issue with the concerned authorities during the past three days but to no avail.

Meanwhile, a PDD official said, who is not authorized to talk to the media, said that unless Arampora Kupwara Grid Station and Chotipora Receiving Station are augmented, people would continue to face problem. He said that a proposal for augmentation of both the stations had been forwarded to the higher officials but they had not received approval till now.