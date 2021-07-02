Handwara residents without portable drinking water

Kupwara: The residents of NeeliporaMagam in Handwara are suffering due to the absence of portable drinking water.

The residents said that they were facing acute shortage of water for the past several years but the authorities had failed to take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.

The residents said that due to non-availability of tap water they were forced to use contaminated water from a local stream which poses threat to their lives due to water-borne diseases.