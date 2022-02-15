Handwara village residents demand regular drinking water supply

A local said that the issue was brought to the notice of the concerned Jal Shakti Department officials many times but, till date, the issue had not been resolved.

"We are forced to travel several kilometers to fetch water from a local stream. Most of the times we have to pay Rs 500 to tractors to fetch water," said a local.

They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and urged him to redress their grievance at the earliest.